IOA president PT Usha replies to allegations made by IOA Executive Council members

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has addressed the false and baseless allegations made by 12 IOA Executive Council (EC) members in a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) Director of International Relations, Jerome Poivey.

The IOA president stated that "the accusations are intended solely to malign the leadership and efforts of those working diligently towards the betterment of Indian sports."

"In my 45-year career as a sportsperson representing India at the highest levels, I have never encountered individuals so indifferent to the aspirations of our athletes and the nation's sporting future. Instead of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary goal of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in India, these individuals seem more focused on self-serving power plays and monetary gain through their prolonged control of sports administration," Usha said in a press release by the IOA.

PT Usha also clarified that the appointment of Raghuram Iyer was conducted in strict accordance with the IOA constitution.

"One of the most egregious claims made by these EC members is the questioning of Iyer's appointment as IOA Chief Executive Officer. It is important to clarify that his appointment in January 2024 was made in full compliance with the IOA constitution," the IOA president added.

According to Article 15.3.1 of the IOA Constitution, the Executive Council must appoint a Secretary General/CEO within one month of the position becoming vacant for any reason. The CEO is proposed by a nomination committee comprising the President, the Chairperson of the Athletes' Commission, and one IOC member from India. The nomination committee must follow the due process of selection, including advertising the position, before nominating a CEO to the Executive Council. The CEO must be a management professional with at least 10 years of experience as CEO of a company/entity with a turnover of at least Rs. 25 crore.

Furthermore, PT Usha emphasised that Raghuram Iyer has not received any payment since his appointment in January this year.

"Despite his official appointment, Iyer has not been paid a single rupee to date. The delay in his salary is due solely to certain EC members who continue to defy the provisions of the IOA Constitution, obstructing necessary progress and decision-making. If these individuals were genuinely concerned about transparency, one must question their refusal to allow the recording of Executive Council meetings. A true commitment to transparency would embrace accountability, but their actions clearly indicate otherwise," Usha remarked.

In addition, Usha mentioned that the use of the IOA's PAN card by the ad hoc committee in charge of Volleyball, headed by Rohit Rajpal and its member Alaknanda Ashok, is under investigation, as it was done without the necessary approvals.

She also highlighted that the former acting CEO, Kalyan Chaubey, bypassed the IOA General Assembly to grant affiliation to the Taekwondo Federation of India, which is not recognised by either the World or Asian Federations, causing imminent harm to dedicated Taekwondo athletes. Despite these serious accusations, these individuals continue to hold positions within the IOA and other National Sports Federations.

In conclusion, PT Usha reiterated that the malicious letter from the 12 members of the IOA EC is part of a broader attempt to hinder the progress of Indian sports and undermine the positive developments that have been achieved.

"These actions not only tarnish the image of Indian sports but also do a disservice to the aspirations of our athletes and the nation's goal of becoming a global sporting powerhouse," Usha said.

"I stand firm in my commitment to the values of integrity, transparency, and the upliftment of Indian sports. We will not allow such baseless allegations to derail our mission to empower our athletes and bring glory to our country on the global stage," the IOA president added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor