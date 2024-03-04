IOA reiterates its stance on unauthorized advertisements regarding Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], March 4 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reiterated its stance on unauthorized advertisements concerning the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and emphasized the importance of respecting intellectual property rights established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOA condemned the corporate entities for creating unauthorized advertisements and promotions regarding the upcoming Paris Olympics which is slated to begin from July 26 to August 11.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reiterates its stance on unauthorized advertisements concerning the Paris Olympic Games 2024 With the prestigious event just around the corner, the IOA emphasizes the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the official endorsements established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," IOA said in a press release.

"It has come to our attention that certain corporate entities and business houses are attempting to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympic Games by creating unauthorized advertisements and promotions. The IOA strongly condemns such actions and emphasizes that any advertisement related to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 must have prior approval from the I0A," the release stated.

The IOA went on to urge corporate entities, business houses, and advertising agencies to abstain from such activities. If such entities disseminate information regarding the Paris Olympics, the IOA will resort to legal action.

"As the governing body for Olympic sports in India, the ICA is committed to upholding the values of fair play, integrity, and respect for the Olympic movement. Unauthorized advertisements not only undermine the efforts of the official sponsors and partners but also violate the spirit of the Olympic Games," the release said.

"We urge all corporate entities, business houses, and advertising agencies to refrain from creating or disseminating any advertisements related to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 without the explicit approval of the IOA, failure to comply with this directive will result in legal action and other appropriate measures. The I0A encourages all stakeholders to support the Paris Olympic Games in a manner that respects the rules and regulations set forth by the IOC and promotes the spirit of unity and sportsmanship. Together, let us celebrate the Olympic values and cheer for our athletes as they represent india on the world stage," the IOA release concluded.

