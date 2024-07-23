IOA takes first step towards hosting 2036 Olympics, begins first dialogue with IOC's Future Host Commission

New Delhi [India], July 23 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took the first step towards hosting the Olympics in 2036 by initiating the dialogue process with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission (FHC).

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, confirmed the development in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The allotment of hosting rights for the Summer Games is done by the IOC through a detailed host selection process. The IOC has a dedicated body, the Future Host Commission (FHC), which deals with this subject.

The interested National Olympics Committees (NOCs) are required to initiate a dialogue with the FHC, which subsequently becomes a Continuous Dialogue and, finally, a Targeted Dialogue with the select NOCs.

Once the FHC completes this dialogue, the IOC Executive Board holds an election wherein the members vote for the award of the hosting rights for the concerned Olympic Games.

The inclusion of any sport discipline in the Olympic Games is decided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Among other things, the IOC has prescribed that a sport discipline must be governed by an International Federation that undertakes to follow the rules of the Olympic Charter and it must also be practiced widely across the world and meet various criteria.

Unless otherwise decided by the IOC Executive Board, such decision by the Session, the supreme organ of IOC, shall occur, in principle seven years prior to the opening of the concerned Olympic Games, or at the Session electing the relevant host of the Olympic Games, whichever occurs later.

