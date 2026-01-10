IOA to increase annual funding for national sports federations, state Olympic bodies

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said that the IOA Annual General Meeting on Friday was successful and announced a major increase in funding of annual grants for national sports federations, saying it will rise from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

In addition, PT Usha also confirmed that the state Olympic bodies will receive Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 7 lakh. She also highlighted upcoming initiatives to develop Ahmedabad into a major sports hub.

"The AGM went very well. We will increase the annual funds allocated to each national sports federation from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs. State Olympic bodies will receive an enhanced sum of Rs 10 lakh annually, up from Rs 7 lakh earlier. A lot of changes are coming up in Ahmedabad to make it a sports hub," PT Usha said while speaking to the media after the conclusion of the IOA's Annual General Meeting on Friday.

The meeting brought together representatives of national sports federations, athletes' representatives, and IOA office-bearers to review the work undertaken over the past period and chart the way forward for the Olympic movement in India, according to an IOA release.

Addressing the AGM, IOA President PT Usha said, "This AGM reflects our collective commitment to reform, transparency, and above all, to our athletes. Over the last period, we have taken decisive steps to modernise the IOA and place athlete welfare at the heart of every initiative. Our journey is focused on building a strong, ethical, and globally respected Olympic movement for India."

"As we honour the legacy of those who guided Indian sport before us, we also reaffirm our resolve to work together, federations, athletes, and administrators, to ensure that Indian sport continues to grow with integrity, inclusivity, and excellence," she added.

