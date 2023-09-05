IOA unveils uniquely designed ceremonial dress, player kit for Hangzhou Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 5 The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Tuesday, unveiled the official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent that will compete in the forthcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The IOA also conducted a glittering send-off ceremony which was graced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, IOA President and legendary sprinter PT Usha along with other senior officials.

The Indian contingent was represented by hockey goalkeepers PR Sreejesh (men), Savita Punia (women), shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and 2018 Asian Games shot put gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor and a few sportspersons from many other disciplines.

Conceived and uniquely designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, the ceremonial dress includes a khaki textured saree for women and a khaki kurta for male players.

The bandh gala jacket of male athletes and the high-neck blouse for the women seamlessly blend Indian motifs and prints with quintessential Indian silhouettes that represent the rich cultural tapestry of India on the global stage. The attire embraces nature with recycled fabrics that promote sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said, “It’s not just a uniform; it’s a symbol of pride and identity for our athletes. The uniform proudly represents India’s self-reliance and showcases the country’s diverse heritage and design leadership. I am confident that as much as the team will represent the young and new India; we will ensure historic performances and return with the best medal count. I urge the country to stand behind our athletes and cheer for them.”

The playing kit, crafted by JSW Inspire, the official sports apparel partner of the contingent, is designed by the talented Kashmiri designer Aaquib Wani, who has also designed the Indian cricket team's jersey. It is inspired by the country’s varied art forms that serve as a visual ode to the incredible diversity and unity that defines India, ensuring that every athlete carries a piece of their home state with them onto the field.

IOA President Dr. PT Usha said she expects every member of the contingent to make the best effort to make India proud.

“We have waited long for the 2022 Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes. We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best medal haul as well,” she said.

“In the IOA, we have made every effort to place the athlete in the centre of our universe and ensure that they are well looked after.”

With 33 members, rowing has the largest unit after athletics going to Hangzhou to fight for the medal. Meanwhile, a 15-member Esports team will also be at the Asian Games as the event makes its official debut.

In the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018, the Indian contingent clinched 70 medals, including 16 gold.

