IOA welcomes resumption of partnership with IOC and olympic solidarity programmes

New Delhi [India], September 3 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today welcomed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to fully resume its partnership through the Olympic Solidarity programmes. This milestone reflects the significant governance reforms and progress achieved within Indian sports in recent months.

In a letter addressed to the President of the IOA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) commended the positive measures taken by the Indian Olympic Association and the Government of India to strengthen the sporting ecosystem and support athletes at every level, from grassroots to elite, as per a release from the IOA.

The IOC highlighted two key developments: the formal appointment of Raghuram lyer as the IOA's Chief Executive Officer and the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act by the Government of India, seen as pivotal steps in building a stronger foundation for sport in the country.

With the reinstatement of Olympic Solidarity programmes, India's athletes stand to be the greatest beneficiaries. The renewed support will provide direct funding and development opportunities to assist in training, preparation, and

participation in the Olympic Games and other major international competitions.

IOA President, PT Usha, described the announcement as a landmark moment for Indian sport and stated, "This reflects our shared commitment to the IOA and the Government of India, under the new and transformative sports legislation, to uphold the highest standards of governance in sport."

"Together, we are shaping a strong and promising future for India's athletes. This renewed partnership with the IOC will play a vital role in helping our athletes realise their Olympic aspirations. We sincerely thank the lOC for its continued trust, support, and guidance."

The IOA reaffirms its dedication to working closely with the IOC to further strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and ensure sustained support for the nation's athletes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor