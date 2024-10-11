IOC halts funding to Indian Olympic body over P.T. Usha, Executive Committee dispute

Lausanne, Oct 11 The ongoing internal squabble in the Indian Olympic Association involving president P.T Usha and members of the Executive Committee has forced the International Olympic Committee to act against India and stop financial assistance to India's National Olympic Committee till further notice.

The IOC has issued a letter addressed to the IOA President and the Executive Committee members informing that "the IOC and Olympic Solidarity will not make any payments to the IOA, except for direct payments to athletes benefiting from Olympic scholarships".

In a letter signed by James MacLeod of the NOC Relations and Olympic Solidarity Director, the IOC said an appropriate solution needs to be found "within IOA so that the IOA can operate properly in the interest of the athletes and the Olympic Movement in India".

IOA president P.T. Usha and the Executive Committee have been engaged in a war of words since January 2024 when the IOA chief informed that Raghuram Iyer has been appointed as the CEO.

"As you know, the IOC has deployed intense efforts over the past few months to help you collectively find constructive solutions to address the daily functioning of the IOA and work together as a team but, unfortunately, these numerous attempts have been unsuccessful so far.

"This situation creates a lot of uncertainty and needs clarification and therefore, until further notice, the IOC and Olympic Solidarity will not make any payments to the IOA, except for direct payments to athletes benefiting from Olympic scholarships," the IOC said in the letter addressed to both the parties. Copies of the letter have been marked to Nita Ambani, India's IOC member, and the Olympic Council of Asia.

Informing that a full update on this situation in IOA has been presented at the IOC Executive Board meeting on October 8, the letter urged "all concerned parties to act quickly and responsibly to remedy all outstanding governance issues in accordance with the IOA Constitution and the Olympic Charter".

"We would appreciate it if you could keep us informed of any further, hopefully positive, developments and we are sincerely hoping that an appropriate solution can urgently be found within the IOA so that the IOA can operate properly in the interest of the athletes and the Olympic Movement in India," the IOC letter said.

