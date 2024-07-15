IPC aspires to set up HQ for BIMSTEC Nations in Dhaka for Modern Pythian Games

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games, met His Excellency Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, along with other diplomats, at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

During this significant meeting, Goel and his delegation briefed the diplomats on the Modern Pythian Games and sought their support for various initiatives.

The Modern Pythian Games, revived in 2022, aim to celebrate cultural, artistic, and sporting excellence, echoing the tradition of the ancient Greek Pythian Games that honored Apollo, the god of music and poetry. These games, which included competitions in music, poetry, and athletics, were a testament to the harmonious convergence of cultural and physical prowess. The first Modern Pythian Games are scheduled to be held in Athens, Greece, in 2027, and the International Pythian Council is now headquartered in New Delhi.

Goel presented a comprehensive vision for the Modern Pythian Games, highlighting their mission to revolutionize the selection process for artists and athletes through inclusive participation via online and offline networks. This initiative aims to foster cultural exchange and celebrate human creativity on a global scale. The delegation expressed their aspiration to establish Dhaka, Bangladesh, as the headquarters for the Modern Pythian Games for BIMSTEC nations, citing Dhaka's rich cultural heritage and strategic importance within the region.

The delegation, comprising Lalita Goel, Poonam Gupta, S. Siva Kumar and Sujon Saha, put forth several key requests:

Appointment with the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh: They sought support in facilitating a meeting with the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh in October 2024 to discuss collaborative opportunities and secure governmental backing for the initiatives.

Establishment of BIMSTEC Nations Headquarters in Dhaka: The delegation requested support in setting up the Modern Pythian Games BIMSTEC Nations Headquarters in Dhaka to coordinate cultural activities, events, and collaborations among BIMSTEC member countries.

Support for the First International Cultural Para Pythian Games in Dhaka (2025): Assistance was sought for organizing this landmark event, which will celebrate the talents of differently-abled artists and performers.

Launching the International Poet Nazrul Award: They proposed the creation of an award to honor poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and recognize outstanding contributions in literature.

Establishment of an International Pythian Games Academy in Dhaka: The delegation proposed setting up an academy to nurture and develop artistic and traditional game talents across the BIMSTEC region.

Goel emphasized the importance of the High Commission's support in realizing these ambitious goals. The delegation welcomed any further suggestions and recommendations from the High Commission to enhance the initiatives and foster deeper cultural ties within BIMSTEC nations.

"We firmly believe that with the support of the Bangladesh High Commission, we can achieve our shared vision of celebrating and promoting cultural heritage, fostering international cooperation, and creating a vibrant cultural future for our nations," said Goel.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with hopes of strong collaborative efforts to come.

