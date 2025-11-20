IPC Governing Board elected at Extraordinary General Assembly

Bonn, Nov 20 The election of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board was completed during an online Extraordinary General Assembly, with seven Members-at-Large elected. The election of these members was conducted as per the decision in the General Assembly in September.

In September’s General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, the IPC members elected Brazil’s Andrew Parsons as President for a third term and voted in Portugal’s Leila Marques Mota and Denmark’s John Petersson as Vice-Presidents. However, due to time constraints, the election of the seven Members-at-Large was adjourned after the first round of elections.

On Thursday, Debra Alexander, Chelsey Gotell, Fernando Riaño, Mohamed Duaij Alkhalifa, Robyn Smith, Miki Matheson, and Bradley Snyder were elected as Members-at-Large to serve four-year-long terms.

The seven join Parsons, Mota, and Petersson on the IPC Governing Board, as well as IPC Athletes’ Council Chairperson Vladyslava Kravchenko and First Vice-Chairperson Josh Dueck.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: “Following today’s online IPC Extraordinary General Assembly, I want to congratulate the seven Members-at-Large who were elected by the IPC membership. We now have a 12-strong Board which, due to its diversity and experience, will bring immense strength to propel the Paralympic Movement forward over the next four years.

“The Board boasts six males and six females, and all five regions are represented. Within the Board, there are eight Paralympians, which means that the athletes’ perspective will continue to be taken into account on all issues and Board decisions.

“To the outgoing Board members, I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart for their tremendous work. I am proud to have worked alongside you in the service of our members and the athletes they serve.

“In particular, I would like to give a special mention to Duane Kale for his outstanding service, including two terms as Vice-President. Duane’s methodical and calm approach to everything is best exemplified by his leadership of the IPC Governance Review, and made him an outstanding Vice-President and Board member.”

All members of the IPC Governing Board elected in 2025 will serve a four-year term through to the 24th IPC General Assembly, which will be held in late 2029.

