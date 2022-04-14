IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai, April 14 Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

Rajasthan was forced to make a change in their playing XI, bringing in all-rounder Jimmy Neesham in place of pacer Trent Boult, who has a niggle.

"We'd like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew conditions and losing the toss but I'd like to use the conditions. Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn't available for today's game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him," said Samson at the toss.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans also made two changes as Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar came in place of Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharshan.

"We would have liked to bowl first as well but I wouldn't mind batting first. It's always good to get responsibility, I have always been a player who has enjoyed taking responsibilities, taking things on my shoulder. It helps me to get better as a cricketer and as a person as well. The boys are pretty chilled out, the supporting staff is nice. Right now, we are going into the honeymoon phase and I'd like to contribute," said Pandya.

"I know I always have two departments to contribute. Even if I am having a bad day with my bat, I can still contribute with the ball and vice versa. We were 5-10 short, but we could have been a little more disciplined with our bowling. I will not be too strict on the bowlers, they are trying their best and we are there to enjoy the sport," he added.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

