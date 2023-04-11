IPL 2023: Lack of crucial batting partnerships hurting Mumbai Indians, says Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, April 11 Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that the lack of crucial batting partnerships is hurting five time champions Mumbai Ind, who are yet to open their account in IPL 2023.

In a battle of lower-placed teams, Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Ind in their next match of IPL 2023 at home on Tuesday evening. Both teams are yet to taste a win in the competition and haven't justified the quality they possess.

"MI's biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big. MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on a short but useful partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed," Gavaskar told Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL.

On the other hand, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody reckons Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner should increase the tempo because scoring runs at a brisk pace is crucial for the side in powerplay overs.

"It's not just the volume of runs David Warner needs to score for Delhi Capitals. He also needs to set the tempo in the power play, which has gone a little down. I would love to see him take the game head-on early, especially when the Impact Substitute rule provides the team more flexibility," Moody said.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the nail-biting encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants which LSG won last night.

The result of the high-scoring thriller in Bengaluru was decided on the final ball of the match. Despite defeat, Pathan backed RCB to make it to the playoffs should they do well in their remaining home games.

"RCB have had their fair share of injury concerns in this season as several key players have been ruled out. They are missing their key pacers in Josh Hazlewood and Reece Topley due to injuries. But, I believe, RCB spinners will have to rise to the occasion now at M Chinnaswamy. Only then they will aid the fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell," said Pathan.

"If RCB end up winning their next 2-3 games at home, I am seeing RCB in the playoffs," he added.

