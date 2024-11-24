IPL 2024 Auctions: Heartening to see almost every team showing interest in Yuzi, says childhood friend Piyush

Jeddah, Nov 24 As spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, his childhood friend Piyush Sachdeva, who played junior state level cricket with him, expressed confidence in Chahal and stated that his performance "speaks volumes about his talent and impact on the game".

The Gujarat Titans (GT), champions of 2022, opened the bidding at Rs 2 crore, setting the tone for an intense battle. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) swiftly entered with Rs 2.20 crore, but it was Punjab Kings (PBKS) who fired the first major salvo, jumping the bid to Rs 6 crore. As GT raised its offer to Rs 6.25 crore, PBKS countered with Rs 7 crore. The competition intensified when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered the race, bidding for Rs 7.25 crore. Gujarat Titans bowed out for the moment, but the tension in the room only grew.

The price crossed the Rs 10-crore mark, with PBKS and LSG locked in a fierce contest. PBKS bid Rs 12 crore, only for LSG to respond with Rs 13.75 crore. However, PBKS showed no signs of backing down, raising the stakes to Rs 14 crore. This proved too much for LSG, who hesitated and ultimately exited the fray.

With PBKS seemingly in control, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a surprise late entry at Rs 14.25 crore, reminding everyone of Chahal’s roots with their franchise. PBKS, undeterred, raised their bid to Rs 14.50 crore. Just when it seemed the deal was done, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stormed in with a bold Rs 14.75 crore offer.

The atmosphere in the room was electric as SRH and PBKS went head-to-head. SRH made a determined push to Rs 15.75 crore, but Punjab Kings had the final word. A decisive Rs 18 crore bid secured Chahal’s services.

"Yuzvendra Chahal has always been a game-changer for whichever team he has represented, consistently adding immense value and delivering crucial wickets in pressure situations. It’s heartening to see that almost every team showed interest in him during the IPL mega auction, which speaks volumes about his talent and impact on the game. Seeing him fetch ₹18 crore and join Punjab Kings is a proud moment for all of us who’ve witnessed his journey," Chahal's childhood friend Piyush Sachdeva, who played junior state-level cricket with him, told IANS.

"I’m confident he will continue to shine and make significant contributions to his new team, just as he always has. At the same time, I sincerely hope we get to see him donning the Indian jersey again soon, as representing India remains his ultimate goal and the pinnacle of his career. Here’s to Yuzi spinning his magic and making us all proud, both in the IPL and for Team India," said Sachdeva.

Chahal's IPL journey, spanning over 160 matches, has been nothing short of remarkable. With 205 wickets to his name, he is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, having surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s record of 183 wickets during the 2023 season. His career average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 7.8 underline his ability to combine wicket-taking prowess with miserly spells, a rare feat in the T20 format.

Chahal’s crowning moment came in 2022 when he donned the Purple Cap for Rajasthan Royals, scalping a phenomenal 27 wickets in the season. During the 2024 edition, Chahal became the first bowler in IPL history to breach the 200-wicket milestone. His IPL tally includes six four-wicket hauls, one five-wicket haul, and a hat-trick.

Between 2014 and 2021, Chahal was RCB’s go-to spinner. In 113 matches for the franchise, he scalped 139 wickets, a record that still stands as the highest for any bowler in RCB colours. Despite his dominance, RCB made the surprising decision not to retain him ahead of the 2022 mega auction. Chahal’s resurgence post-RCB was nothing short of spectacular. Representing RR in the last three seasons, he claimed 66 wickets, underlining his consistent impact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor