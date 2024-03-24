IPL 2024: 'Credit to be given to bowlers & Curran for bringing Punjab back in the match', says Arshdeep

Mullanpur, March 24 Left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh credited his bowling department and all-rounder Sam Curran's vital 63 in Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting their IPL 2024 campaign with a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at their new home venue, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

On a black soil pitch, PBKS did well to keep DC to 137/7, before Abishek Porel’s introduction as an impact player proved to be a master-stroke as he smashed 32 runs off just ten deliveries, including 25 in the last over, to help the visitors post 174/9.

Though Kuldeep Yadav looked threatening, Curran and Liam Livingstone shared a crucial stand of 67 off 42 balls for the fifth wicket. Though Curran fell for 63 off 47 balls in the last over, Livingstone finished the match in style with a massive six over deep mid-wicket to help PBKS win with four balls to spare.

“Credit will be given to both (bowlers and Sam Curran for the win) as they brought us back from a situation where the momentum was with the opposition team. In the start, a good total was there for them in the power-play and with 100 in 11.2 overs, the chat was that momentum can swing anytime in the match.”

“Our intent was to how you keep yourself stable irrespective of whether runs are being hit or wickets are being taken. T20 cricket is a game of momentum, so a lot of credit goes to bowlers for putting us back in the game and also to Sam for playing such a good innings,” said Arshdeep after the game ended.

Arshdeep was initially carted for boundaries, but the pacer bounced back to take out Mitchell Marsh and Sumit Kumar to pick figures of 2/28 in his four overs. “We had a nets practice here and did our match stimulations, so our endeavour was that with the way wicket was playing, the plan was to utilise the square boundaries.”

“When the batters are on a run-making spree, then they aim towards yorkers to save themselves. The plan was to use short balls as the square boundaries were big and bring the variations into the equation more. The main motive was also to remain calm under pressure as you will be hit for runs in this format,” said Arshdeep on his bowling performance.

Asked about his thoughts on the two bouncers in an over rule, Arshdeep felt it was nice, but explained how it also means the bowlers need to work harder to be more so that they don’t come off as predictable while bowling to the batters, with square boundary dimensions also adding to the challenge.

“It’s a nice rule (to bowl two bouncers in an over). But not overuse it to keep the batter guessing as it’s the main thing in this format. You have to make sure they don’t know which ball is coming. So, just mix it up nicely and see what’s working for you on that given day.

“Most of the times, bowling bouncers depends on the dimensions of the ground. Like, the square boundaries at Mullanpur were decent, so we could the quicker and slower bouncers. But I feel the slower one is more effective because the batter has to generate all the power and that’s why we did use a lot of them.”

“We had a chat in the meeting as well that no overusing of it, as it gives them more cushion. Even the batter is waiting for that ball, as there are very less chances of being out on it.I feel the main motive of a slower bouncer is it should die on the batter, like you have to make sure the trajectory is dying on the batter and not coming fast at them, so it’s tough for them to generate power at the shot.”

“You have to keep in mind the height as well – it shouldn’t be either wide or at shoulder height for them to hit it. So, it’s about just repeating it more at the practice and then make sure to know how much the wicket is going to bounce and where you have to pitch it on the match day.”

Arshdeep signed off by appreciating Porel’s strokeplay in the final over, where he smashed three fours and two sixes in a 25-run over off Harshal Patel. “Harshal bhai’s experience helps him know what will work for him on that given day on that wicket and he’s putting in the hard yards. Even in the first three overs, he was bowling well and credit goes to Abishek (Porel) as well. He played really nice shots.”

