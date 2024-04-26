IPL 2024: Every game is important; this is a very important stage of the tournament, says Ganguly

New Delhi, April 26 After pulling off a thrilling four-run win over Gujarat Titans in their previous match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, a confident Delhi Capitals have sprung back into the intense race for entering the playoffs.

With four wins and five losses from nine matches, the side is currently placed sixth on the points table and another win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday afternoon will enhance their position in the race to playoffs.

For DC, Ishant Sharma and David Warner are injured and may not be available for selection for Saturday’s match. Ahead of the game, DC’s director of cricket Sourav Ganguly expressed why this phase of the competition is crucial from the side’s point of view.

"If you look at the table, except Rajasthan, everybody is one game this way or that way, and it normally happens in such big tournaments like IPL and World Cup. It's rare that some teams will just go right through."

"Every game is important. And also, what it does is, you're already into the tournament, you've played eight or nine games and players are in form, they know what to do. So, that's why this is always a very important stage of the tournament," he said in the pre-match press conference.

Both matches of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have seen scores of 200 and above from the two teams, with the Delhi-Mumbai clash also promising to be a run-fest. With flat pitches and the Impact Player rule resulting in tall scores being posted consistently, Ganguly, the former BCCI President, thinks pitches need to have some help for bowlers to restore the balance between bat and ball.

"We've given and we've scored (above 200). Because this is a fantastic wicket, it's not the biggest of grounds, and it's very hard on the bowlers. Really not easy on the bowlers at all. The way it’s going all around IPL, bowlers are getting carted all over. That’s one area that needs to be looked at in the future, a proper balance between bat and ball."

The last match between the two teams in Mumbai saw DC falling short by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium and Ganguly thought the side won’t have any issues in chasing against the Hardik Pandya-led side on Saturday.

"We are open to chasing and we might chase tomorrow. I don't think there's any hard and fast rule. Depends on the situation, on the ground, on the teams we are playing."

Ganguly signed off by saying captain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are certainty to be in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup from DC camp. Axar had made a fine 66 when promoted to number three against GT on Wednesday and even bowled an economical spell of 1-29.

“Rishabh, Kuldeep and Axar are certainties for me at the T20 World Cup. The way things are going in T20, Rohit (Sharma) will want someone to come at number eight and bat to give those 15-20 runs which Axar can easily do. If he needs someone to go and smack spinners, Axar can do it. That’s the advantage of (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar, they are so talented and gifted.”

"You should have the ability to strike the ball. You don't have to have time for technique in T20 cricket. But your basics should be there and he's always had that. When you see his batting in Tests for India, he gets runs under pressure on turning pitches."

“In T20 you need the ability to strike the ball and he does that when he's pushed up as he gets a little more time to settle and keep hitting. He's a tremendous cricketer -- bats, bowls, fields. He has the ability and can bat in T20 cricket, as he’s a very gifted cricketer."

