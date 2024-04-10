IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to bowl first against host Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur, April 10 Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and elected to bowl first against host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match number 24 of the Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Royals are unbeaten in this season so far, winning all four matches, and leading the standings with eight points. GT, meanwhile, have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three. They are seventh in the IPL standings with four points and an NRR of -0.797.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said, “Will bowl first. In case rain is in play, you want to chase things down. Not easy to set up a playing XI when your main players are injured. Couple of changes - Matthew Wade comes in for Kane. Manohar comes in for Sharath. In the past couple of games we were in a brilliant position. It's just about finishing the crunch situations. Batting part is easy. When I'm batting I don't think about captaincy. While captaining, you want to give players confidence.”

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, “We also wanted to bowl first. Journey has been special. But as everyone knows, leading a team can't be done alone. Grateful for the support from Sanga and team. Even if we've won all four games, there have been different challenges. Bit confused (about the playing XI). You can see it on the sheet.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Substitutes: Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini

