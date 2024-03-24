IPL 2024: 'India cricket got his fine gem back', says Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pant's return

Mullanpur, March 24 Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has reflected on Rishabh Pant's impressive return to cricket following a near-fatal car crash, stating that "India Cricket got his fine gem back."

Pant made a much-awaited return to cricket after recovering from injuries, following a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, during the IPL 2024 on Saturday when he took the field for Delhi Capitals in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"When this accident had happened, I saw the picture of the vehicle. Everything got burned, and there was no vehicle at the scene. How anyone can survive that sort of horrifying accident? Post that, we were in assumption that whether the operations will succeed or not, but all went well for him. And in the process of physiotherapy when the removal of plaster happens your body doesn’t move at all which is a very painful experience for anyone," Sidhu said on Star Sports 'Cricket Live'.

The 26-year-old, who captained the Delhi based franchise, scored 18 runs off 13 balls, effected a smart stumping and picked up a catch behind the wicket as DC went down to PBKS by four wickets in their first match of the season.

"From that condition, he is out now here and leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time he will regain his form. But importantly Indian cricket has got his fine gem back, and we should be thankful to god on his return to field," he added.

Delhi Capitals will now travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28. They will return to their temporary home, Visakhapatnam for their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

