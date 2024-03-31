IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma back as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bat against CSK

Visakhapatnam, March 31 Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 13 of India Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

"The wicket looks good. We came early here and have practised a lot, which gives us a pretty good idea," said Pant about his reason for opting to bat first on their home away from home.

Delhi Capitals have made two changes in their playing eleven from their last encounter. Kuldeep Yadav is out with a niggle while Ricky Bhui has been left out. Prithvi Shaw, who impressed Ricky Ponting in the nets, and Ishant Sharma, who has recovered from his injury, come into the Playing XI.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was okay with the decision and said they wanted to bowl first anyway. "We were looking to field first as it is a fresh wicket, and this is the first game here and there's not much information about the pitch. Definitely a home game today [lots of yellow shirts in the stands]. We are going with an unchanged side," Gaikwad said.

CSK have dominated the head-to-head series, winning 19 out of the 29 games the two teams have played. They are on a five-match winning spree in Mumbai Indians while DC have won only one of their last five matches.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Sumit, Kushagra, Salam, Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner.

