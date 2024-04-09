IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow ready to 'put best foot forward' vs former side SRH

New Delhi, April 9 Punjab Kings wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow is ready to put his "best foot forward" against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 of the Indian Premier League at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After two wins and two losses so far this season, Punjab and Hyderabad are ranked fifth and sixth in the IPL 2024 standings. Before moving to PBKS in 2022, Bairstow spent three seasons playing for SRH and will be aiming to score against his old team. In three season that he played for SRH In three seasons, Bairstow scored 1138 runs for the SRH. At his peak, he scored 445 runs in 10 games in 2019 at an average of 55.62 and striking at 157.24, forming a lethal opening combo with David Warner.

In a video released by PBKS on social media ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Bairstow shared his "amazing" memories with SRH.

“I have some amazing memories with Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a special time, it was my first time in the IPL with them. So, playing against them is always an opportunity. Times move on and you play for new franchises. I'll be looking to out my best foot forward. I'm with Punjab Kings now but it's always good to see some old friends,” said Bairstow.

“We obviously had the first game of the competition for us where we got a win against Delhi. Hopefully, we'll be able to build on that. We then played three away games, we've won two and lost two. We had fantastic support on Game 1. You were brilliant and came out in numbers and we hope to see you in numbers again for our next four games at home. Your support means a lot to us. We'll make sure we try our best for you,” Bairstow added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor