IPL 2024: KKR v RCB overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Kolkata, April 21 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its fourth home game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Kolkata currently holds the third position on the points table with four wins in six games, whereas Bengaluru finds itself at the bottom of the standings with a solitary win in seven outings.

The two teams have met 34 times in the tournament so far with KKR holding an advantage in their matchups. In their previous encounter this season in March, KKR secured a victory by 7 wickets with 19 balls remaining.

KKR v RCB head-to-head 34

Kolkata Knight Riders- 20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru- 14

KKR v RCB match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

KKR v RCB match venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v RCB match on television in India: KKR v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v RCB will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor