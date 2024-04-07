IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav leaves field due to side strain

Lucknow, April 7 Lucknow Super Giants star pacer suffered a side strain and went off the field as soon after he finished his first over against Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

Bowling third over of the inning Mayank Suffered a side strain after completing his first over and left the field. Deepak Hooda came as a substitute fielder for Mayank and IANS understands Mayank will not bowl his remaining overs.

Mayank's pace barely got above 140kph in the first over as he left the field straight after completing his first over.

