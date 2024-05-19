IPL 2024: Patidar lauds Kohli's infectious energy after RCB's win over CSK

Bengaluru, May 19 After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to seal the final playoff spot in the IPL 2024, right-handed batter Rajat Patidar has lauded Virat Kohli's infectious energy that lights up teammates on the ground to give their all on the field.

Kohli once again took the responsibility on his shoulder in the batting department and played a knock of 47 runs while captain Faf du Plessis scored 54 before impressive knocks from Rajat Patidar (41) and Cameron Green's (38) to steer the side to 218/5 in a must-win encounter.

"He (Virat Kohli) creates energy for everyone on the field, regardless of the situation. He maintains a great atmosphere and every player looks at him and learns more," Patidar told JioCinema.

RCB's road to playoff suffered major hiccups at the start of the campaign as they only won one match out of eight games. After that, the Bengaluru-based franchise never looked back and won six consecutive games to finish in the top four on the points table.

On RCB's belief that they could overcome a slow start to the season, Patidar said, "We believed that we could change the points table. It has happened before and RCB have done it in the past. We had examples and experienced players around us, so it was a great environment. Everyone believed we could change this."

Talking about his performance and the support from the senior RCB players, Patidar added, "My role was clear and all I wanted to do was execute it correctly. Our team has many experienced players such as DK, Virat, Faf, and Green. The things I have gotten a chance to learn from them have helped me a lot."

