IPL 2024: PBKS v GT overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Mullanpur, April 21 Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their reverse fixture on Sunday evening in match 37 of the IPL 2024.

PBKS are in ninth position in the points table after two wins in seven games while GT are eighth with three wins. In their previous meeting earlier in the season, Punjab secured a thrilling victory over the Titans in Ahmedabad.

PBKS v GT head-to-head 4 -

Punjab Kings- 2

Gujarat Titans- 2

PBKS v GT The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

PBKS v GT match venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Live broadcast of PBKS v GT match on television in India: PBKS v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of PBKS v GT will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

