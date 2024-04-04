IPL 2024: 'Personal stuff aside, the team's start has been fantastic', says KKR’s Mitchell Starc

Visakhapatnam, April 4 Mitchell Starc, the left-arm fast-bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), said although he hasn’t had an ideal time in IPL 2024, the side making a fantastic start to the competition has been pleasing for him.

Starc had figures of 2/25 in KKR’s massive 106-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday evening at Visakhapatnam, which look way better than figures of 0/53 and 0/47. Starc picked his first wicket of the season when Mitchell Marsh nailed the square-drive, but hit straight to cover-point.

Later, he had his second scalp when David Warner chopped on to his stumps, leaving DC at 33/4. "In a game of T20, we all need a little bit of luck, a few edges go by, a dropped catch or two, that's T20 cricket. You move on pretty quickly, because the games come thick and fast.

"Probably not the start I wanted, but we've been winning games, so that's what it's about. We're three-nil. And tonight, with bat and ball, we were pretty good, I think," said Starc to the broadcasters after the match ended.

Starc had been acquired by KKR for INR 24.5 crores, but returns of 0/100 in eight overs meant it felt like the price tag pressure had got to him. With KKR making 272 with the bat against DC, Starc had some pressure off himself to enter the wicket-takers column in IPL 2024.

"It can be brutal at times, particularly on the bowlers (in T20 cricket). I think we've seen on some of the grounds, some of the scores… so you take a little bit of luck here and there. We're three-nil at the start of the season, and tonight we were pretty clinical with bat and ball. Personal stuff aside, the team's start has been fantastic," he added.

Starc was also appreciative of his new-ball partner Vaibhav Arora, who got swing and used that as well as bouncers to good effect to pick 3/27. "That's all him, he was fantastic tonight, and I thought he used the short ball really well. For me, it's probably more conversations around training, around bowling meetings, when we're taking on Dave and Mitch, who some of these guys haven't played before.

"So just talking a bit around that sort of thing. Just see how they go about their business in the nets, and if they ask questions, just little conversations around that. Certainly not me telling them how to bowl and tonight I thought our whole bowling attack was fantastic. It's nice to have those ones in the pocket (of him taking out Marsh and Warner)," he stated.

The 106-run win ensured that KKR are now at top place on the points table. It’s also the first time that KKR have started an IPL season with three consecutive wins, setting themselves as potential title contenders. Their next match will be against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor