IPL 2024: Pretty special to share partnership with 'incredible' Kohli, says Cameron Green

Bengaluru, March 30 Cameron Green, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, hailed the talismanic Virat Kohli as an ‘incredible’ cricketer and felt pretty special to have been his partner in a 65-run stand for the side in their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Though RCB lost by seven wickets, Kohli continued his good run in IPL 2024 with an unbeaten 83, including smashing Mitchell Starc for 33 runs off 17 balls. Green chipped in with a 21-ball 33 in what was his third innings for RCB after being traded to the franchise by his previous side Mumbai Indians.

“Virat is awesome; I have been really impressed in the last few weeks about how much energy he’s got and how he wants to give it back to the game by helping others. We had a discussion before the game (against Kolkata Knight Riders) about a different way to face Sunil Narine compared to other spinners.”

“I played a certain shot in the game off him, about which he was happy. We had spoken about that and it paid off. He’s been awesome so far and his performances have been next-level for us so far. Really grateful for him; he’s an incredible cricketer and it was a pretty special moment to share a (65-run) partnership with him,” said Green, while replying to an IANS query in a virtual press conference.

Last year, Green shared the dressing room with Rohit Sharma and this time, he’s in the same team as Kohli. When asked how the experience has been of being under two stalwarts of the game, Green said, “Both are greats of the game. Every time I think about it, I am pinching myself about being lucky enough to play with two of the greats of the game of world cricket, if not Indian cricket.”

“What makes them great is, they both are very similar – equally happy to help the team win cricket matches. They are happy to give you time and information about the other team and their own experiences and tell what has worked for them. I am just very happy to have the chance of having them in the change room with me.”

In his nascent T20 career, Green has batted at the top of the order and even in the middle order. He admitted that there is work going on to decide what is his best batting position in the shortest form of the game.

“That’s the beauty of being an all-rounder – I feel like I can bat anywhere in the line-up and I am still really fresh in my T20 career. I am still trying to work out where I am best suited to bat. I feel like I have got the skill sets to bat anywhere – batting at top of the order in the IPL.”

“But at the same time, physically, I have also got the abilities to bat down the order. I am still trying to learn about my game and I am around an elite coaching staff and they will help me with that. So, might chop and change over time, but I am pretty open to learning.”

Asked on any directive from the RCB staff in approaching the batting in IPL 2024, Green revealed, “Try to be versatile and play your game as much as you can. Just back your strengths and that’s what I am trying to do so far. I haven’t been pigeonholed in any sort of role – be really attacking or defensive.”

“Everybody plays their natural game really well when they are looking to score. So, I will be really looking to score pretty heavily in power-play and if I get through it, just make a big score in that game situation.”

Coming immediately after IPL 2024 is the Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29. With chief selector George Bailey saying performances in IPL 2024 will come under consideration for T20 World Cup selection, it makes every game crucial for Green to strengthen his case of being selected for the mega event.

But the all-rounder is trying to stay in the present and not ponder over what would happen in future. “I am trying to not look too far ahead. I am fully focused on this IPL and whatever happens after that, happens. When you are playing a lot of cricket, there are a lot other players who would be aiming to play the T20 World Cup.”

“So, there are a lot of chances for learning things about other players, which is the beauty of playing against some great oppositions here. But you do get to learn constantly about what other players are doing here and finding ways that might work against them. At the moment, full focus is on IPL and I am sure it won’t switch towards the end of the tournament."

In December last year, Green disclosed to the cricketing world that he lives with a chronic kidney condition, with his disease currently at stage 2. On Saturday, Green made a visit to the Bengaluru Kidney Foundation, where he met the staff and a few patients, who require dialysis.

“I was very impressed with the place; they have an awesome staff and were lucky enough to meet some of the patients. Meeting and getting to know them personally to see what they go through, it was a great chance to speak to few of them and understand what’s their life like. All of them are on a dialysis machine and that takes up a lot of their time and got to know how they manage that and I absolutely loved my time there,” he said.

Green also explained how RCB have been helpful in getting his preferred meal plans as per his kidney condition, including being personally in touch with the hotel chefs. “Personally in India, there are limited food options and I have to keep my protein levels to a minimum around cricket and then during cricket, I can increase my salt volumes, which is needed to play.”

“I have a pretty challenging diet and got to be pretty strict about it as I want to perform on the field, but also have to think about the long-term health. The meal plan I have is challenging to follow, but at the same time, very willing to do it. The RCB people have been unreal in helping me.”

“They have put me in contact with chefs here and have got my special diet to be looked after. I talk directly to chefs, tell them exactly what I need and get the meals which are suited for me.”

“Like, with just-enough protein, which allows me to play cricket and perform on the field, but also not affecting me by reducing salt as well. I have had a great experience so far with the franchise and I am being looked after beautifully, so having a great few weeks in India.”

