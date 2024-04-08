IPL 2024: Punjab Kings look to maintain 100% home record as cricketing action returns to Mullanpur

Mullanpur, April 8 After an inspiring win over the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Punjab Kings are all set to return home for their next encounter of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

They will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, and this will be the first night match at the stadium under gorgeous bright lights.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Head of Cricket Development, Sanjay Bangar expressed excitement on the action returning to the dazzling home stadium.

The Kings' journey this season began with a tremendous win over the Delhi Capitals in front of the 30,000-strong crowd at the newly-developed stadium on March 23, 2024. The enthralling cricketing action was made even better with loud fans and mesmerising music at the ground, giving the fans a chance to witness the IPL spectacle up close and personal.

To further make the experience an unforgettable one for everyone, a laser show has also been organized at the stadium on Tuesday during the match that is guaranteed to leave the fans glued to their seats.

For the Punjab Kings' squad, the loud cheers from the fans are one of the key factors of motivation, and Dhawan asked the home crowd to fill up the stands once again and make their voices heard on Tuesday.

"We, as players, always want our fans to be the loudest. And Punjab fans already have it in their blood to be vocal and expressive at all times. So, we are delighted to return to our home crowd and cannot wait to meet with everyone who comes out to cheer for us at the stadium," Dhawan said.

Bangar further added that the side will work even harder to ensure that home crowd expectations are met.

"We are always aware that our fans want the best from us at all times. Whenever we are playing at home, our fans always have it in them to be the loudest and their constant support always inspires us to leave no stone unturned to get the desired results. So, I urge all the fans to fill up the stands to the brim once again on Tuesday, and help us add another win to our results and maintain our 100% home record," Bangar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor