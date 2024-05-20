IPL 2024: RCB saved my cricketing career by picking me in the auction, says Swapnil Singh

Bengaluru, May 20 Swapnil Singh has become an overnight star, playing a vital role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s stunning run to the IPL playoffs. The spin-bowling all-rounder made his RCB debut in Hyderabad last month and has since gone on to be part of each of their six smashing wins on the trot.

Having almost given up on his cricket career until he was picked up by RCB in the auction, Swapnil’s story is one of fulfilment and redemption when talent meets opportunity in an enabling environment.

Speaking on RCB Bold Diaries after the franchise marched into the playoffs at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Swapnil revealed how he had contemplated retirement before RCB chose him at the auction in what was an emotional moment for him and his family.

“The day of the IPL auction I was travelling to Dharamsala for a game. It was around 7-8 pm after I landed. Nothing had happened by then and the last rounds were on. When I missed out at first, I thought that’s it. Frankly, I thought it was all over,” Swapnil said.

"I thought I would play out the ongoing (domestic) season, and if needed, I would end my career after playing the next season because I did not want to keep playing all my life. There are other things to do well in life as well. I was very disappointed," said the veteran cricketer, who had made his senior domestic debut back in 2006 as a teenager and also shared rooms with Virat Kohli at age-group level.

And then, the turnaround came, as RCB raised the paddle for Swapnil at the auction. Swapnil could not control his tears. “As soon as my family called, we broke down. Because no one else understands how emotional the journey has been.”

Swapnil credited RCB head coach Andy Flower for keeping the faith in him in the lead-up to the auction. Swapnil had impressed Flower as a net bowler earlier, and the coach asked him to come for an RCB training camp.

“Before RCB picked me in the auction, they had organized a trial camp. I spoke to Andy sir and told him all about how my (domestic) season had gone. I told him, ‘Just give me one chance. This might be my last chance. Just have faith in me.’ He told me he had faith in me. He called me for the camp,” Swapnil said.

When he entered the RCB dressing room, Swapnil knew he would get the opportunity to play eventually, and was mentally prepared to wait for his chance. “I never entered the ground thinking that I am not playing. My first practice session was the first match for me, it was not just a practice session. I knew that I would have to be on target from ball one if I had to play even one game. So, nets was my match,” Swapnil said.

And when the opportunity came, Swapnil grabbed it with both hands, eager to contribute with both bat and ball. “I would tell my brother that I have neither scored a four nor a six in the IPL, and I have taken only one wicket. So I really want to hit a four and a six.”

As it turned out, Swapnil made an impact right away on RCB debut. He hit a six and a four in an unbeaten 12 off 6, and also picked up a couple of wickets. “I knew that if I got a chance to play, our captain Faf (du Plessis) would definitely give me an over to bowl. And in my first over, I did not bowl six balls, I bowled seven. I did not know I would bowl a no-ball. And I got a wicket off the seventh ball, so it is god’s blessings,” Swapnil signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor