IPL 2024: Return complete as Delhi Capitals name Rishabh Pant as captain

New Delhi, March 19 Rishabh Pant will return as Delhi Capitals captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, taking back the job he could essay because of a near-fatal accident he suffered towards the end of 2022. Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced Pant as their captain for the upcoming IPL season.

The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals' pre-season preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the franchise informed in a release on Tuesday.

Pant was Delhi Capitals captain till the 2022 season and was forced to miss the 2023 edition because of the car accident he suffered on December 30, 2022, when he was travelling to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion of naming Pant as captain, Delhi Capitals' Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour, and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team have our best wishes.”

The Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23. They will play their first few home matches in Visakhapatnam.

Pant was first bought by Delhi Daredevils, who were later renamed Delhi Capitals after the JSW Group came in as co-owners, in the IPL auction in 2015. He has been part of the Delhi Capitals squad since 2016 and was first named captain in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor