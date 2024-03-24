IPL 2024: RR v LSG overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

New Delhi, March 24 Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday in what will be the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season opener for both teams.

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the tournament. Lucknow have won once while Rajasthan emerged victorious on two occasions. In the last match between the two sides, LSG beat Rajasthan by 10 runs.

RR v LSG match time:

The Match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT).

RR v LSG match venue:

The RR v LSG will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast of RR v LSG match on television in India:

RR v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India:

The live streaming of RR v LSG will be available on JioCinema.

Pitch conditions:

The pitch is likely to assist spinners more than the fast bowlers. The team batting first won three times and the chasing team twice.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

