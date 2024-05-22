IPL 2024: RR v RCB overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

Ahmedabad, May 22 Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs on Wednesday.

In the IPL playoffs, the Eliminator is played between the sides finishing third and fourth in the points table after their group engagements.

With a win in the Eliminator, the team can proceed to Qualifier 2, where they will meet the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

RR finished third in the standings with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.273. They won eight out of their 14 group matches with the last one getting washed out.

Meanwhile, RCB played 14 games this season, winning and losing seven matches each. They finished fourth in the standings with 14 points and an NRR of +0.459.

In the RR v RCB head-to-head, the two teams have played each other 31 times in the IPL with the Royals winning on 13 occasions while the Royal Challengers have been victorious 15 times and three games being abandoned.

In the playoffs, the RR and RCB met twice with both winning a match apiece.

RR v RCB head-to-head 31-

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Abandoned: 3

RR v RCB match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR v RCB match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

RR v RCB Live broadcast on television in India: The RR v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR v RCB is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran

