IPL 2024: SRH v CSK overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Hyderabad, April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2024 Match 18 on Friday.

Both SRH and CSK are entering this match on the back of defeats in their previous outings. Hyderabad succumbed to Gujarat Titans (GT), whereas Chennai fell short against Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK are currently third in the points table with two wins in three games while SRH are seventh with just one win three outings.

Both the teams have met 20 times with each other in the tournament so far with CSK holding the advantage in their matchups.

SRH v CSK Head-to-Head 20 :

Sunrisers Hyderabad- 5

Chennai Super Kings- 15

SRH v CSK Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

SRH v CSK match venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast of SRH v CSK match on television in India: SRH v CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH v CSK will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi , Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor