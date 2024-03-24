IPL 2024: 'To be able to share a dressing room with someone like MS, is insane,' says Rachin Ravindra

New Delhi, March 24 Young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who is playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, feels that sharing a dressing room with someone like MS Dhoni is "insane", and highlighted the type of aura the iconic cricketer carries.

The Kiwi all-rounder was signed by Chennai for Rs 1.8 crore at the mini auction held last December, following his brilliant batting display at the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.

"To be able to share a dressing room with someone like MS, is insane. I think we all know what he's achieved, not just for Chennai but also for India, too, and the type of aura he carries and everything. But I think the best thing about him is he is so calm and down to earth like you wouldn't know, he achieved all he has, said Ravindra at the Super Kings Academy event in Chennai.

“It just shows the type of person he is and he is a great role model for that because no matter what you achieve on the cricket field, you spend most of your time off it. So, he's worked it out pretty well and he's a great leader here in the dressing room," he added.

The 24-year-old marked his IPL debut for five-time champion CSK on Friday in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he smashed 37 runs off just 15 deliveries to get his side off to a solid start in their 174-run chase.

In 20 T20Is for New Zealand, Ravindra has accumulated 214 runs at an average of 16.46 and a strike rate of 133.75

