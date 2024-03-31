IPL 2024: Unchanged Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad, March 31 An unchanged Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in match 12 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

GT come into their second home game of the competition after losing by 63 runs to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk and are up against an SRH side, who enter Sunday’s clash on the back of scoring a record-breaking 277 in a 31-run win over Mumbai Indians in a run-fest match.

“Looks like a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. Don't Know about that, but good wonderful memories back here (of Australia winning the ODI World Cup here) and it's a packed stadium as well. We scored the highest score ever; we are very capable of that but it's not going to happen always. If we have a good crack, we might get close to it again," said Cummins.

GT skipper Shubman Gill said he would have bowled first, while adding that young left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and pace-bowling all-rounder Darshan Nalkande come into the playing eleven in place of left-arm fast-bowler Spencer Johnson and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

“Looks like a good wicket (to bowl upon). Definitely have a lot of good memories to look back here and would like to make good memories going forward. The support that I get from Ashu Paa (head coach Ashish Nehra) and the management is great,” he said.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Darshan Nalkande

Substitutes: B Sai Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and Jaydev Unadkat

Substitutes: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy and Upendra Yadav

