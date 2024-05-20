IPL 2024: Virat Kohli could go well past his IPL 2016 performance, says Matthew Hayden

New Delhi, May 20 Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden believes that in-form Virat Kohli has the opportunity to carry forward his sensational league stage performance in the IPL playoffs and surpass his all-time highest run-scorer feat in the ongoing edition.

With 708 runs in 14 matches, Kohli is having the second-best IPL season after the 2016 season where he amassed 973 runs in 16 games including seven half-centuries and four hundred. In the ongoing season, Kohli has struck five fifties and one century. He is still 265 runs behind his previous-best tally. He is also the leading run-getter in the season and holds the Orange Cap.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs, the star batter has the chance to close the gap and even surpass his feat. RCB progressed to the knockout round after a 27-run win over defending champion Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"We are looking at Virat Kohli celebrating his second-best season thus far. He could go well past his IPL 2016 performance in the kind of form that he's in. So more than anything, I just think it's the energy and the love of the game, the passion, the commitment for it all—all of those describing words that you can glorify this great man with, whether it be on the field or with bat in hand," Hayden told Star Sports.

"He just loves it; it's crazy. The thing is, he's so committed. And he gives it to the crowd as well. There were a couple of moments where he was telling CSK fans to be quiet," he added.

RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after Kolkata Knight Riders' Qualifier 1 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor