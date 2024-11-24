IPL 2025 Auction: Noor Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga light up capped spinners set

Jeddah, Nov 24 Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga were the hot sellers in the capped spinners set in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Ahmad was the most expensive in the set with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquiring the spinner for Rs 10 crore after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI). However, Gujarat Titans used the Right to Match (RTM) option at Rs 5 crore but CSK had doubled the bid to get the player in their squad.

On the other hand, Hasaranga was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 5.25 crore which also saw interest from Mumbai Indians. In the last, MI pulled out as the Royals added the versatile player to their setup.

The capped spinners set opened up with Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana with a base price of Rs 2 crore. MI and RR showed interest in the player and pushed the price to above four crore before the former opted out of the bidding as Royals bought him for Rs 4.40 crore.

India spinner Rahul Chahar and Australia's Adam Zampa were acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.20 crore and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively in the same set.

Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil remained the sole unsold player in the set.

