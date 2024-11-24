IPL 2025 Auction: 'Proud moment watching Pant become tournament's most expensive player, says coach Devender Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 24 After India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, getting secured by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping Rs 27 crore, his childhood coach Devender Sharma expressed delight saying that 'it's a proud moment for me.'

Former Delhi Capitals captain Pant was sold to LSG for Rs 27 crore, the highest-ever bid in the history of the tournament at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. Pant’s bid surpassed former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore earlier in the day.

Pant’s childhood coach, Devender Sharma, couldn’t hide his pride as he spoke to IANS about the momentous occasion. "He has become a star player now, and seeing him as the highest-paid cricketer in IPL history is a proud moment for me. He scored a century against Sri Lanka and another against South Africa. Just last week, he met me before heading off on the Australia tour. He spent a lot of time with me, discussing both the IPL and the tour to Australia. I hope he helps India win the Test series in Australia, just like they did last time, and performs brilliantly in the IPL as well. As you all know, LSG bought him for the highest-ever amount in IPL history. I hope he leads the team to victory. I already have two other players from my training—Ayush Badoni and another one—so this is a proud moment for me."

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wasted no time, launching the first bid, only to be countered fiercely by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As the figure climbed, it became evident Pant's value extended beyond his batting and keeping prowess; he is a natural leader and a match-winner.

Just when the bidding seemed to reach its climax, Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right to Match (RTM) card, momentarily claiming Pant. However, LSG retaliated with a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore bid, forcing DC to retreat and setting a new benchmark for IPL auctions.

"There was a time when things could have gone very differently. People often break under pressure, but cricket is a game where comebacks are crucial. After his accident, I personally went to meet him in Dehradun. He was in such bad shape that he couldn’t even move properly. It took him three to four months to regain movement. His bandages alone would take four to five hours to apply, and even under anesthesia, it was extremely painful.

"Rising from that and playing again was incredibly tough. It’s hard to put into words what he went through. He first came to me in 2010 as a young boy. He was always confident and determined, with a strong mental game. From the beginning, he was a fearless player. I still remember his trial match—after I selected him, we played a tournament where he scored three consecutive centuries. He then went on to play bigger tournaments at the U-16 and U-19 levels, performed well, and later represented Delhi and the India U-19 team. Watching him play in the IPL was a proud moment for me as a coach.

Sharma shared insights into Pant’s mental toughness and resilience, particularly his recovery from a near-career-threatening accident.

"Mentally, he is very tough. As you all know, Rishabh Pant is a match-winner. You’ve seen his performances in the Sri Lanka series and against South Africa, and I’m confident he will shine against Australia too. He’s a key player for the team. In the future, I see him as a captain of the Indian team. That’s my belief."

Sharma reminisced about Pant’s early days, "Even as a child, he was full of laughter and never took too much pressure. To release the pressure, he would often joke and laugh. You can even see him chatting with the batsmen from behind the stumps. He’s a cheerful and kind-hearted person. Recently, I haven’t been able to speak with him as the Test match is ongoing, but I’ll be talking to him this evening. When he met me before the Australia tour, we discussed the IPL and the challenges ahead.

Pant’s cheerful nature and ability to handle pressure were traits that Sharma highlighted, "Watching that little boy who once came to me become the highest-paid player in IPL history—it’s an incredibly proud moment for me as a coach."

Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals in three seasons, was released from the squad ahead of the mega auction as the side retained four players -Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has played 111 IPL games in his career and scored 3284 runs with 18 half centuries and one century to his name.

