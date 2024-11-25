IPL 2025 Auction: RCB sign Suyash Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore; Mumbai Indians clinch Karn Sharma for Rs 50 lakh

Jeddah, Nov 25 Uncapped spinner Suyash Sharma was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Suyash had played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 season and bagged 10 wickets in 11 games. He was also part of the KKR in the last season but didn't get the chance to feature in the playing 11 with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy spearheading the spin bowling department.

The other notable purchase in the final set of uncapped spinners include Mumbai Indians bagging Karn Sharma for Rs 50 lakh while KKR got the services of Mayank Markande for Rs 30 lakh.

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla didn't get any bidder and he remained unsold in the final set of the opening day of the gala event.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans bought Kumar Kartikeya and Manav Suthar, respectively for Rs 30 lakh each while Shreyas Gopal remained unsold for the day as the opening day's action in Jeddah concluded.

The first day of auction saw 72 players getting sold at a whopping sum of Rs 467.95 crore. Rishabh Pant received the record-breaking Rs 27 crore deal from Lucknow Super Giants while Punjab Kings broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer and bought him for Rs 26.75 crore.

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer surprised one and all after being bagged by title winners KKR for Rs 23.75 crore.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were grabbed by Punjab Kings for identical Rs 18 crore to show give teeth to their bowling attack.

--IANS

