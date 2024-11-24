IPL 2025 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad bag Mohammed Shami for Rs 10 cr; LSG get Miller for Rs 7.5 cr

Jeddah, Nov 24 India senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Hyderabad, who earlier expressed interest in buying Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh, finally got the first buy of the day after acquiring the services of Shami in the first pick of the second marquee set.

Shami, who was part of the Gujarat Titans squad, missed the last season due to knee surgery. He recently made his return to competitive cricket earlier this month for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. He is expected to join the Indian team in Australia for the latter stage of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Before the auction, Hyderabad retained Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, bought South African batter David Miller for Rs 7.5 crore. After the big-ticket purchase of Rishabh Pant for an unprecedented Rs 27 crore, Miller became the second buy of the day in Jeddah.

Lucknow retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni ahead of the auction.

--IANS

