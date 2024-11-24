IPL 2025 Auction: Wadhera, Raghuvanshi, Manohar lit up uncapped batters set

Jeddah, Nov 24 Former Mumbai Indians player Nehal Wadhera was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 4.20 crore as Angkrish Raghuvanshi stayed with Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3 crore in the uncapped players set in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

The bidding for Nehal Wadhera, started at a modest base price of Rs 30 lakh, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) initiated the bidding. Punjab Kings (PBKS) soon joined, pushing the price higher. Gujarat Titans (GT) raised the stakes to Rs 2.80 crore but PBKS remained relentless, securing Wadhera for a whopping Rs 4.20 crore with Mumbai Indians opting not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) acquired the services of Atharva Taide for Rs 30 lakh. With no other bids, the left-handed batter from Maharashtra was picked up at his base price.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, known for his solid opening performances, sparked a bidding war between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The price quickly soared past Rs 1 crore, with KKR eventually securing the young opener for Rs 3 crore.

Veteran batter Karun Nair was another highlight of the day. Starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) expressed early interest. Ultimately, DC secured Nair for Rs 50 lakh, providing a seasoned option for their middle order.

The final big signing of the session was Abhinav Manohar, whose all-round capabilities ignited a fierce bidding war. Starting at Rs 30 lakh, RCB and CSK led the initial bidding, with RCB pushing the price to Rs 90 lakh. CSK raised it further, but Gujarat Titans (GT) and SRH entered the fray as the price soared. After an intense battle, SRH emerged victorious, securing Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore.

Promising talents like Anmolpreet Singh and Yash Dhull went unsold in the set.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor