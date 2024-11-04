IPL 2025: Chennai might think about leaving Dhoni out for a game, feels Ponting

New Delhi, Nov 4 After being retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2025, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that MS Dhoni might be rested for a game here and there in the next season to get the best out of him.

The 43-year-old, who is at the last stage of his playing career, only features in the IPL since announcing international retirement in 2020. He led CSK to five IPL titles under his leadership.

“Two seasons ago he probably had his worst season, but then last year again, he bounced back into really impacting some games like the MS Dhoni of old," Ponting said on the recent episode of The ICC Review.

"I think it will be exactly the same now...they might not get him through the whole season. They might think about leaving him out for a game and resting him up here and there to make sure that they’re getting the best out of him.”

Ponting expressed his admiration towards Dhoni's longevity and lauded his mentorship quality despite not being the captain of the side.

“Any team that he's in, whether he's captain or not, he's always going to be a mentor and a leader around that group, whether he’s playing, whether he’s sitting on the sidelines, that’s just who he is…he’s crucial to Chennai, for that leadership that he brings on and off the field,” Ponting stated.

“The best players are the ones that are able to maintain such a high level for a long time…for 10, 12, 14-year careers.”

Ponting emphasised how Dhoni has evolved over the years to remain impactful in the game with his unique ability to mould himself according to the situation.

“He’s actually batting the last 20 balls of an innings now but still showing that you can make a big impact on the game by doing that,” Ponting added.

