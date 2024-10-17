IPL 2025: Dale Steyn quits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach

New Delhi, Oct 17 South Africa fast-bowling great Dale Steyn has announced that he will be quitting as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Steyn, who didn’t make himself available for IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, added that he will continue to be in the support staff of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league. Steyn had been a member of SRH coaching staff since IPL 2022.

“Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it THREE in a row,” wrote Steyn in a post on his ‘X’ account.

SRH had brought in former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin as their bowling coach in Steyn’s absence to work alongside head coach Daniel Vettori in IPL 2024, where they finished as runners-up to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of Australia Test captain Pat Cummins.

Apart from playing 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is in a glittering international career for South Africa, Steyn represented Deccan Chargers (now defunct), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers and Gujarat Lions (now defunct) in 95 IPL matches as a player, and picked 97 wickets overall.

As the SRH bowling coach in the IPL, also his first serious cricket coaching stint, Steyn was credited with playing a significant role in the development of speedster Umran Malik, who went on to play ODIs and T20Is for India, apart from nurturing several other pacers in the franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor