IPL 2025: Gayle advices RCB, PBKS to maintain nerves in summit clash

Ahmedabad, June 3 The ‘Universal Boss,’ Chris Gayle, rocked up to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while donning a turban and wearing RCB’s jersey. The former West Indies batter is hoping for a great game no matter who wins between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash.

Gayle played for both RCB and Punjab in his playing days and refused to cheer for only one side.

“Listen to me India, I am from Jamaica but it’s always ‘One India’.I have got my Turban, RCB shoes and jerseys. Thank you RCB for inviting me tonight. I love both teams and represent them. I will support each and everyone and have a good game tonight,” said Gayle in a video posted by RCB.

Gayle was a part of the RCB squad’s which lost the finals of the tournament in both the 2011 and 2016 editions. He acknowledged the stakes on line but left the players with one valuable piece of advice: “Never say Never”

“A final is always nerve racking. I am really happy for both teams, one will be crowned champion. You can never say never in the finals as the game is never over,” Gayle added.

Gayle was a part of RCB from 2011--2017 before joining Punjab. Despite holding love and affection for both sides, he admitted he has a soft spot for the Bengaluru based franchise and said the fanbase deserves a much-awaited league title.

“RCB fans are the best. The atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is amazing and i truly feel they deserve it. They have always cheered for RCB whether we win or lose. I am excited for the fans, who will hopefully have something to cheer about. My most memorable moments are with RCB at the Chinnaswamy," Gayle added.

