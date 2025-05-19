IPL 2025: GT to wear lavender jersey against LSG to support the fight against cancer

Ahmedabad, May 19 Gujarat Titans (GT) players will don special lavender jerseys for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday to support the fight against cancer.

"Continuing this novel initiative for the third consecutive year, the Titans aim to raise awareness about the critical importance of early detection and access to quality care for cancer patients," the Ahmedabad-based franchise said in a statement.

"The match against Lucknow Super Giants is going to be a special one as Gujarat Titans plan not only to bat for cancer survivors and patients, but also to unite the fans for the cause by distributing thirty thousand lavender flags and ten thousand lavender jerseys amongst them," it added.

GT captain Shubman Gill, who played an unbeaten knock of 93 along with B. Sai Sudharsan's 108 not out against Delhi Capitals in a commanding 10-wicket win to seal the playoffs spot, said the special tribute is their way to express their solidarity with cancer warriors.

"As athletes, we recognise the platform we have to influence change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honouring their resilience. We believe that through awareness and education, we can empower individuals to take charge of their health and contribute to a future where cancer is no longer a formidable foe," he said.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, “This is the third consecutive year Gujarat Titans are batting for the cause of cancer awareness. We're glad to have our fans by our side who have shown consistent support in echoing the message for early diagnosis and pre-emptive care for cancer.

"On May 22, Ahmedabad will echo the message of solidarity from thousands of spectators in the fight against cancer, as we aim to bring about awareness that cancer, in any form, can be fought and defeated with proper care," he said.

With 18 points in 12 games, Gujarat Titans are poised to finish at the top of the table if they win their next two home matches -- against LSG and Chennai Super Kings (on May 25).

