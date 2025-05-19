IPL 2025: If we win two out of two games, chances are still to qualify, says DC’s Porel

New Delhi, May 19 The importance of Delhi Capitals getting a win over Gujarat Titans in their final home clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was quite evident when they arrived at the venue way before their usual arrival time.

A win over GT would keep their playoffs hopes alive, but it didn’t turn out that way as B Sai Sudharsan’s 108 not out off 61 balls and Shubman Gill hitting an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls resulted in DC getting a resounding ten-wicket thrashing, also their fourth defeat of the season in New Delhi.

With GT, RCB and PBKS entering the playoffs, DC’s playoffs are now left hanging by a slim thread. Wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel feels DC can claim the last playoffs spot if they win their remaining league games – against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Porel, who sizzled with a 19-ball 30, also felt the pitch on Sunday became better to bat as the game progressed.

“They batted really well actually. In the first innings, the ball was getting stuck a little bit initially and that dictated how we played at that time. But later the wicket was very good. So I used to think that seeing like that in the first innings, then it was a very good score for us. But they batted very well.

“We played good cricket. In some moments, we were a little behind - that's why we didn't win. But we played good cricket. We didn't play bad cricket. We played good cricket. We still have two chances. If we win two-on-two, we still have chances to qualify. So there is no such ground challenges,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The task though, is easier said than done, as DC have now lost five of their last eight games. Their encounter against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday is under rain threat. DC’s final league game will be against a dangerous PBKS team who are already into playoffs.

What hasn’t really helped DC has been the constant shuffle at the top of the order – against GT, they had KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis as their opening pair. It was the seventh opening pair DC tried out this season – the most by any team, with Chennai Super Kings standing at second place with five different pairings.

Rahul, though, managed to leave everyone mesmerised by hitting a majestic 112 not out off 65 balls. “It's totally up to the team management. It's not in my hands. I will play where the team management prefers me to play. For the opening slot, I can't answer this question. The team is doing what the team prefers. Maybe one time we are successful and one time we are not. But it doesn't matter. We are still doing well. We have lost some matches, but we are still doing well.”

“Our atmosphere is very good. I don't think it's going to affect us – like I was either made to open the batting or come at number three. My job is to play good cricket for the team and contribute for them. It can’t be my wish – what the team tells me to do, I have to go as per that,” added Porel, when asked about DC not having a settled top-order.

Though Porel’s overall strike rate has been at a healthy 150.51, the rest of his metrics don’t paint a great picture – 295 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.82. Porel acknowledged that he’s still eager to improve with every outing and has got ample support from mentor Kevin Pietersen and the entire team management.

“In this second season, there’s been ups and downs for me. I have to learn and I am learning. So hopefully in the upcoming matches, whatever I am learning, whatever matches I have played, I am trying to learn from each match to improve. So I am paying more attention to what I can learn from the remaining two matches and improve further.”

“The experience with Kevin Pietersen has been very good. He teaches us what to do and what not to do. So if there is any problem in batting and we do come good out of that situation, he appreciates it. The biggest thing is that when we don't play well, he supports us the most, so as the whole team management. He tells us that we still have a chance to bounce back. So the overall experience is very good with this management.”

Porel signed off by saying DC would be earnest in their preparation to get the better of MI in a virtual knockout clash on Wednesday. “Every team is the same. It's not like they're better than us. They're coming to play cricket and we're going to play cricket as well. I think when you play on the ground, you get to know where to score and capitalise.”

“In that momentum, I think that until the match is over, it doesn't matter which team is better. It's just a match for us. We're looking at the match individually, how we can and train for it, and how we can move forward.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor