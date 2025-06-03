IPL 2025: In the all-important clash, PBKS elect to bowl against RCB

Ahmedabad, June 3 Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the all-important final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

With both teams hoping to win their maiden title in the league, the team managements decided to go in with the tried and trusted and remain unchanged for the final. RCB have decided to go ahead without Tim David, who had missed their last two matches with an injury.

On the biggest occasion for the franchise, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said his players are in a good mindset and will play it like a final.

"I want to give positive signs to my mind and body. I feel it's an amazing day, here at the moment. Crowd here is electrifying, just want to cherish it. Boys in a brilliant mindset," he said at the toss.

Asked what they discussed in the pre-match meeting, Iyer said, "All we talked about in the meeting was about how keeping calm gives the best results. That's been the message throughout. We hope to embrace the occasion. I'm absolutely fine. We're gonna play it like a final. Have envisioned lifting the trophy."

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said they would have also liked to bowl first on this wicket.

"We also wanted to bowl. Surface looks hard. Will try to put on a good total. Till now we've played well, it's just another game for us. We'll give it our best.

"It's a big stage but it's just another away game for us. Everyone's played well till now, will try to do the same now. Same team. Looks a good pitch, flat, mix of red and black soil. Should be good to bat," said Patidar.

The match will be played on pitch number six which is a 25% black soil and 75% red soil surface. Six games out of eight played on it have been won by teams batting first. The boundary is 64m on either side square and a 72m hit down the ground.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Pravid Dubey

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor