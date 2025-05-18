IPL 2025: KKR sign Shivam Shukla as Rovman's replacement

Kolkata, May 18 Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Madhya Pradesh's mystery spinner Shivam Shukla as a replacement for West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell for the remainder of IPL 2025, the franchise announced on Sunday.

The move follows confirmation that Powell, along with England’s Moeen Ali, will not return for the rest of the season due to medical issues. "Rovman is undergoing a procedure," KKR said in a statement, as the IPL 2025 season resumed on Saturday following a brief suspension.

Shukla, 29, has limited experience at the domestic level, having played just one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season where he picked up eight wickets in as many matches, including a 4-29 performance against Bengal. He recently made headlines in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League, finishing as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 10 scalps, including a five-wicket haul.

KKR’s title defense came to an early end after a washout against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the IPL 2025 season resumed after a brief suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions on Saturday.

However, the revised schedule has come at a cost, with several overseas stars unavailable for the remainder of the season owing to international duties and personal reasons, potentially impacting team combinations in the playoffs race.

The washout had a significant impact on the IPL 2025 points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved up to the top with 17 points from 12 matches, overtaking Gujarat Titans (16 points from 11 matches) and Punjab Kings (15 from 11 matches), though both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will still have a game in hand.

KKR will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league fixture at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor