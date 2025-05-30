IPL 2025: Players are very focused and determined to finish the job, says RCB’s Bobat

New Delhi, May 30 After Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2025 final on the back of a clinical eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, director of cricket Mo Bobat said the players are very focused and determined to complete the task of winning the title.

With the dominating win in Qualifier 1, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB reached an IPL final for the first time in nine years. Interestingly, the IPL 2016 season was also the last time RCB finished in the top two during the league stage.

"We’re proud of the way we’ve played throughout the season. The way the group has taken on challenges - with bravery, composure and aggressive intent, reflects the collective character we’ve built through the season. We’ve ticked off a few important milestones on the way here, but this is obviously the one that matters most.

"We have many match winners and it’s been great to see everyone contributing. After a long and gruelling league phase, the playoffs are a time to really trust in and enjoy your cricket. The final will be a great occasion, especially for our fans, and the players are very focused and determined to finish the job,” said Bobat in a release by the franchise on Friday.

RCB’s success in IPL 2025 has been shaped by every player stepping up to make the team win irrespective of how the situation was. Virat Kohli has scored more than 600 runs in a season – the fifth time it’s happened in the IPL. Kohli has struck eight half-centuries, which is the most by any batter this season.

Apart from Kohli, nine other batters have registered half-centuries – Patidar, Phil Salt, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, and Romario Shepherd, as well as Devdutt Padikkal and Jacob Bethell, both of whom will not feature again this season citing injury and international duty respectively. With the ball, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has led the charge with 21 wickets, while Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked 15 wickets each, and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma has eight scalps.

Nine different RCB players have won the Player of the Match awards in this season, where the side won all of its away games – a feat achieved by no other team in IPL’s history. RCB will now take the field in the title clash against the winner of Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

