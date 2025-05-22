IPL 2025: RCB rope in Seifert for playoffs as Bethell to leave for national duties

Bengaluru, May 22 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have roped in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for the IPL 2025 playoffs as a temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell who will return to England for white-ball series against the West Indies, starting from May 29.

Seifert, who has played 66 T20Is and has 1,540 runs to his name, will join RCB for Rs 2 crore. Bethell will leave RCB camp after the side's last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scheduled for Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell is set to leave from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for England on May 24 - following RCB’s league-stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025 - to join the England team. The replacement will be effective from May 24, 2025," the IPL statement read.

Seifert has previously had a short stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, where he played just one game. He moved to Delh Capitals in the following year and was a part of the playing XI in two games, scoring 24 runs.

Earlier, former England skipper Jos Buttler and Will Jacks confirmed their unavailability for the playoffs as they have been called up by England for their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which begins the same day the IPL knockouts kick off.

To fill Buttler's void, the Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who i syet to make his debut in the cash-rich tournament. Meanwhile, Jacks, who returned to India last week ahead of MI's last two group-stage games, was replaced by his England teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

RCB have qualified for the playoffs with two league games in their hand. They are currently sitting second with 17 points in 12 games. After playing against SRH on Friday, RCB will play their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on May 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor