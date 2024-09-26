IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant rubbishes aside RCB link-up, calls for stopping 'misinformation'

New Delhi, Sep 26 India wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was left surprised with his possible link-up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. However, Pant reacted strongly to the social media post and called it "fake news".

A social media user on X claimed that Pant thought his manager approached RCB earlier this week "as he foresees a captaincy vacancy there but got declined by RCB's management". "Virat doesn't want Pant in RCB due to his Political Tactics in the Indian team as well as in DC," the post further added.

Meanwhile, the Indian star was quick to confront the X user and lashed out for spreading "misinformation" and creating an "untrustworthy environment".

“Fake news. Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media? Be sensible guys so bad. Don’t create an untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be the last but I had to put this out. Please always re-check with your so-called sources. Every day it’s becoming worse. Rest it’s up to you guys. It wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot of people who are spreading misinformation. Tc,” Pant wrote on his X account.

Earlier this year, Pant made his return to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after the horrific car crash that ruled him out of the entire 2023 season.

Recently, he made his return to the Indian setup in all three formats by featuring in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, where he smashed his sixth Test century.

The 26-year-old attacking batter has only played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL since making his debut in the 2016 season. He has played 111 matches for the franchise and amassed 3,284 runs including 18 half-centuries and a single hundred. He was appointed captain of the side ahead of IPL 2021.

On Pant's comeback Test century against Bangladesh last week, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal lauded the wicketkeeper batter, reflecting his long-term association with the Delhi-based team.

"The greatest Indian Test wicketkeeper is back - very happy to see your comeback @RishabhPant17 - keep it going - our country has missed you!" Jindal wrote on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor