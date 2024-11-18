IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru appoint Omkar Salvi as their new bowling coach

New Delhi, Nov 18 Just six days before the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Jeddah, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as their new bowling coach.

Salvi currently coaches Mumbai in domestic cricket and was previously with Kolkata Knight Riders set up as an assistant bowling coach during their IPL 2024 triumph. He is the second Indian coach RCB have brought into their backroom staff this year after Dinesh Karthik, their former player, was roped in as batting coach-cum-mentor for the 2025 season.

RCB added that Salvi will join the team once his coaching commitments with Mumbai end in domestic cricket in March 2025. "We’re thrilled to welcome Omkar Salvi as RCB’s Bowling Coach.”

“With his vast experience, especially in developing fast bowlers, and proven success at the domestic and IPL levels, he’s the perfect fit for our coaching team. Omkar’s technical expertise, local knowledge, and leadership will add huge value to our squad and environment,” said Mo Bobat, RCB’s director of cricket, in a statement.

Salvi, who is known to keep a low profile, is the brother of former India fast-bowler Aavishkar Salvi, who is currently the bowling coach of the India women’s team. He took over as Mumbai coach for the first time last year, and the side won the Ranji Trophy, its 42nd title, at their home venue Wankhede Stadium.

It was followed by Mumbai winning the Irani Cup in October this year after 27 years, by getting the better of the Rest of India at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Salvi played only one List A game for Railways against Madhya Pradesh in 2005 but has found immense success in coaching roles, something which RCB will be keen to have in their quest for winning an IPL title, which has eluded them so far.

Salvi’s first task as RCB bowling coach will be giving inputs to the side in planning their auction strategy from a bowling perspective, especially with the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium having a batting-friendly reputation. RCB had retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

