IPL 2025: Sudharsan’s 108, Gill’s 93 help GT qualify for playoffs with ten-wicket thrashing of DC

New Delhi, May 18 B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill produced another magnificent batting performance by hitting an unbeaten 108 and 93 respectively to help Gujarat Titans’ seal their playoffs spot with a ten-wicket thrashing of Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

After KL Rahul’s majestic 112 not out carried DC to 199/3, Sudharsan and Gill made the chase a literal stroll in the park and did not even seem to break a sweat by completing the chase in 19 overs through their risk-free and conventional shots. While Sudarshan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls – his second IPL century laced with 12 fours and four sixes, Gill was unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls – hitting three fours and seven sixes.

The dominating win also takes GT into the playoffs for the third time and take the top spot in the points table, thus asserting their status as the team to beat in this season. The result also sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings qualify for the playoffs, leaving DC, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in fight for the remaining playoff spot.

Sudharsan, who came in as an Impact Player for Prasidh Krishna, was off the blocks from the word go by pulling Axar Patel for four before Shubman Gill ended the opening over with a six muscled over deep mid-wicker fence. In the next over, it was all Sudharsan’s way as he hit T Natarajan for six, before slashing, punching and edging him for three boundaries.

Sudharsan then cut Axar twice for boundaries, before slashing off Mustafizur Rahman, as GT ended power-play at 59/0. After that, Sudharsan survived two reviews, including one on umpire’s call, before sweeping Axar for four to bring up his fifty in 30 balls. Gill stepped up by slog-sweeping Axar for six, before dancing down the pitch to slam Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum down the ground.

After being almost caught off a slower ball off Chameera at cover, Gill brought up his fifty off 33 balls with a straight drive and then left everyone jaw-dropped with a beautiful pick-up six, before Sudharsan slapped one over cover for four. Gill then brought out a copybook style lofted shot to hit Vipraj Nigam for six, before bringing up 150 of his opening stand with Sudharsan.

There was no stopping a dominating Sudharsan – sweeping and guiding Mustafizur for successive boundaries, before drilling a straight drive off Natarajan. Gill again matched up to him by cutting and flicking Natarajan for four and six respectively.

Sudharsan brought up his century off 56 balls by lofting Kuldeep down the ground for six, following which he pumped his fist and looked intently at the GT dugout. Sudharsan fittingly finished off the chase with a pulled six off Nigam, as GT again came out on top, thanks to their efficient in-form openers.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 199/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 112 not out, Abishek Porel 30; Arshad Khan 1-7, Prasidh Krishna 1-40) lost to Gujarat Titans 205/0 in 19 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 108 not out, Shubman Gill 93 not out) by ten wickets

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor